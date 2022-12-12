QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Gap Up to $92.30

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.30, but opened at $95.64. QuidelOrtho shares last traded at $94.78, with a volume of 431 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.28.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 30.18%. Research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 13.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

