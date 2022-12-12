Radio Caca (RACA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $72.22 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $67.23 million and $72.22 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.86 or 0.01649105 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00013963 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00026683 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000542 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00033446 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $298.37 or 0.01758191 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001342 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,873,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

