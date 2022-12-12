Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Rapid7 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.31.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

RPD stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.25. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,495,480.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Articles

