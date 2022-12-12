Ravencoin (RVN) Hits Market Capitalization of $257.61 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 12th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $257.61 million and $8.25 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $891.63 or 0.05254007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.35 or 0.00508813 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,116.16 or 0.30147410 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 11,982,473,121 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.