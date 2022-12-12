RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC Bearings stock opened at $212.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.58. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.4% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in RBC Bearings by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.