RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) PT Lowered to $283.00 at Morgan Stanley

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $293.00 to $283.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.85% from the stock’s current price.

RBC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.71.

RBC stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.95. The company had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.95. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.32 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.98%. As a group, analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total value of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,339 shares in the company, valued at $66,541,176.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total value of $362,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,580,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,332,000 after purchasing an additional 463,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in RBC Bearings by 28.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,176,000 after purchasing an additional 353,074 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,493,000 after buying an additional 23,354 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

