Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,600 shares, an increase of 1,667.9% from the November 15th total of 316,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,533,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBGLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($99.99) to GBX 7,050 ($85.97) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($103.65) to GBX 7,500 ($91.45) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($108.52) to GBX 8,200 ($99.99) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7,590.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 0.8 %

RBGLY traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,474. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

