ReddCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $5,201.93 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.42 million and approximately $5,201.93 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

