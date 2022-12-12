ReddCoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.15 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and $3,922.83 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.95 or 0.00440361 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00034297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021867 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001196 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018414 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

