ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 12th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $7,319.72 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00448354 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00034332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021683 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001179 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018563 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000365 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

