Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,729 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE TPX traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.78. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.13%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.