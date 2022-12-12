Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $825,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 12.6% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,834. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.36. 75,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,555,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.47.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

