Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 121 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repligen Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGEN traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.07. 3,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,449. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.04. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $274.09.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

