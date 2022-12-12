Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $40.38. 81,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,049,693. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.46.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

