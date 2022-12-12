Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,905,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,220,000 after purchasing an additional 328,332 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.26. 26,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,210,083. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2,390.50, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $98.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

