Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.45. 2,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,762. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $183.99 and a 1-year high of $242.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.71.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

