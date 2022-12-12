Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,186 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 926.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 192,938 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.7 %

Genuine Parts stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

