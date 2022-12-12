Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 533 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $282.03. The company had a trading volume of 556,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,114,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $404.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

