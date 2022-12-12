Relx (LON:REL) PT Set at GBX 2,730 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) has been given a GBX 2,730 ($33.29) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on REL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($36.41) price objective on Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,785 ($33.96) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.83) to GBX 2,000 ($24.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.31) target price on Relx in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($28.41) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,615.57 ($31.89).

Shares of Relx stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.07) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,335 ($28.47). The stock had a trading volume of 2,301,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,283.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,276.47. The stock has a market cap of £44.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,882.72. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,056 ($25.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,474 ($30.17).

In other Relx news, insider June Felix purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,204 ($26.87) per share, for a total transaction of £44,080 ($53,749.54).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

