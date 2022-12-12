Reserve Rights (RSR) Reaches Market Cap of $165.72 Million

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $165.72 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $891.54 or 0.05246246 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00507126 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,106.22 or 0.30047458 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.