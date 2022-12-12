Reviewing Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) & New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL)

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) and New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enhabit and New York Health Care’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enhabit $1.11 billion 0.62 $111.10 million N/A N/A New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enhabit has higher revenue and earnings than New York Health Care.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enhabit 7.76% 7.62% 5.32% New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Enhabit and New York Health Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enhabit and New York Health Care, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enhabit 2 3 2 0 2.00 New York Health Care 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enhabit currently has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 16.73%. Given Enhabit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enhabit is more favorable than New York Health Care.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Enhabit shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of New York Health Care shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enhabit beats New York Health Care on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc. provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services. The company also offers hospice services, including pain and symptom management, palliative and dietary counseling, social worker visits, spiritual counseling, and bereavement counseling services to meet the individual physical, emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. As of March 31, 2022, it operated in 252 home health agencies and 99 hospice agencies across 34 states. The company was formerly known as Encompass Health Home Health Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Enhabit, Inc. in March 2022. Enhabit, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. As of July 1, 2022, Enhabit, Inc. operates as a standalone company.

About New York Health Care

New York Health Care, Inc. operates as a home care services agency primarily in New York. The company offers various home care services, such as companionship services, homemaker/housekeeper staff, professional and practical nurses, home health aides, care givers, geriatric care, and dementia and alzheimer care services. It also provides insurance services. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Valley Stream, New York.

