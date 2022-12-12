Reviewing Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) and Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Patten Energy Solutions Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines $599.85 million 1.84 $59.40 million $0.14 27.21 Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Patten Energy Solutions Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines 5.76% 4.63% 3.27% Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Patten Energy Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patten Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Patten Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fortuna Silver Mines and Patten Energy Solutions Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines 0 0 4 0 3.00 Patten Energy Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus target price of $5.42, suggesting a potential upside of 42.17%.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Patten Energy Solutions Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Patten Energy Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. engages in the marketing of natural gas, propane and petroleum products. It also intends to pursue an exploration program to continue the exploration and development of the mineral claims with a view to establish sufficient mineral-bearing reserves. The firm also engages in exploration, production and development of lithium properties. The company was founded on February 2, 2004 and is headquartered in Dolton, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.