RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Lowered to $320.00 at Cowen

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $350.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.81.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of RH stock traded down $17.39 on Monday, hitting $257.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Transactions at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.48 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total value of $2,665,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,298,541.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,643 shares in the company, valued at $14,298,541.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,216 shares of company stock worth $11,540,837. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in RH by 5.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 2.4% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.