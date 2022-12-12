RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Morgan Stanley

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut shares of RH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Shares of RH stock opened at $274.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.00. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RH will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total value of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,216 shares of company stock worth $11,540,837 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RH by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at about $610,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RH by 12.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 17.8% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

