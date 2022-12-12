RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Stock Price Down 2.5%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,144 ($26.30) and last traded at GBX 2,168 ($26.60). Approximately 21,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 52,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,224 ($27.28).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,100 ($38.03) to GBX 2,750 ($33.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
RHI Magnesita Stock Down 2.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,972.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,004.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at RHI Magnesita
RHI Magnesita Company Profile
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.
