RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Stock Price Down 2.5%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,144 ($26.30) and last traded at GBX 2,168 ($26.60). Approximately 21,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 52,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,224 ($27.28).

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,100 ($38.03) to GBX 2,750 ($33.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,972.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,004.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78.

In related news, insider John Ramsay bought 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,965 ($24.11) per share, for a total transaction of £54,234 ($66,536.62).

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

