RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Trading Up 0.3%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €15.40 ($16.21) and last traded at €15.40 ($16.21). Approximately 1,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.35 ($16.16).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.04.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

