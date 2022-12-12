RichQUACK.com Market Capitalization Hits $60.46 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 12th. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $60.46 million and $5.30 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One RichQUACK.com token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com was first traded on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. RichQUACK.com’s official message board is medium.com/@richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com.

RichQUACK.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -6.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $5,406,181.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

