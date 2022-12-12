Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Short Interest Update

Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rightscorp Trading Up 6.3 %

OTCMKTS:RIHT traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.02. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Rightscorp has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

Rightscorp Company Profile

Rightscorp, Inc operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide.

