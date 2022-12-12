Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Short Interest Update

Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Rightscorp Trading Up 6.3 %
OTCMKTS:RIHT traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.02. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Rightscorp has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
Rightscorp Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rightscorp (RIHT)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Rightscorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightscorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.