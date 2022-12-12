RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $523.00 million-$529.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $544.97 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.97-$1.98 EPS.

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.87.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $36.57 on Monday. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $198.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,705.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,052 shares of company stock worth $586,905 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in RingCentral by 400.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in RingCentral by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in RingCentral by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

