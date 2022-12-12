Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RMM opened at $14.93 on Monday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 2,000 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Patrick W. Galley sold 2,000 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 52.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 511.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.