Robert W. Baird Increases Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target to $10.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. 6,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,099. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 989,565 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $6,420,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after buying an additional 378,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after buying an additional 338,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $2,701,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

