Robert W. Baird Increases Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target to $10.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.
SPWH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance
NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. 6,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,099. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
