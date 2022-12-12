Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.56.
Several research firms have commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation
In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $259.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.47. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.22%.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.
Read More
