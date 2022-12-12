Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.56.

Several research firms have commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $259.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.47. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.22%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

