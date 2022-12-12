Roots (TSE:ROOT) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$4.50. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.97% from the company’s current price.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Roots Stock Down 2.3 %

ROOT traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,615. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.00. Roots has a 1 year low of C$2.45 and a 1 year high of C$3.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.03.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

