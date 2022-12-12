RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) rose 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 21,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,397,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

RPC Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.72.

RPC Announces Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $459.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.20 million. RPC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 20.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RPC news, Director Pam R. Rollins sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,250,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,389.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Rollins Kreisler sold 53,751 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $561,697.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,372,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,789,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,064,193 shares of company stock worth $11,197,202. 65.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RPC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC by 6,175.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 63,611 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of RPC by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RPC by 10.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,633,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,789,000 after acquiring an additional 895,959 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

