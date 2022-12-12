Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Down 90.5% in November

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Rubis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Rubis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUBSF remained flat at $24.72 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.40. Rubis has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

Rubis Company Profile

Rubis engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.

Further Reading

