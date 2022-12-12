Rugby Resources (CVE:RUG) Trading Down 27.8%

Rugby Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUG – Get Rating) was down 27.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 132,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 101,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of C$14.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Rugby Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and the Philippines. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Motherlode gold-copper project that covers an area of 878 hectares located to the south of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province, the Philippines; 100% interest the Colombia gold project covering an area of approximately 287 square kilometers; 100% interest in the Cobrasco copper project that covers approximately 3,000 hectares located in the Choco Region of Colombia; and Georgetown project comprising three exploration permits totaling 849 square kilometers located in North Queensland, Australia.

