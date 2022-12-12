Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 493 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.13. 478,550 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.22.

