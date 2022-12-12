Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,374 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBSTU. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the second quarter worth $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $702,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 81,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,536,000.

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NBSTU traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,722. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.18.

About Newbury Street Acquisition

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

