Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $839,000 Stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,278 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTOCU. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 5,757.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 115,140 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 161,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.91. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,362. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

About Digital Transformation Opportunities

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

