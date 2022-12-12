Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 764 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.83. The company had a trading volume of 277,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,167,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

