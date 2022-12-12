Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 33,557 Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,557 shares during the period. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition accounts for 0.5% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACAH traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,626. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

