Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 6,733 Shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agile Growth were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGGRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $1,556,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $914,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $1,537,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Agile Growth during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Agile Growth during the second quarter worth about $198,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AGGRU traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.03. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. Agile Growth Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Agile Growth Company Profile

Agile Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry, including infrastructure, and horizontal and vertical enterprise application software; healthcare IT; financial technology; robotics/automation; and education technology, as well as additional software and technology segments.

