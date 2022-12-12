Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Salesforce from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $197.50.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $131.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $270.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.25 and its 200 day moving average is $163.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $374,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,550,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,322 shares of company stock worth $30,145,590. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Salesforce by 114.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.