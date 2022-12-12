Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0210 on Top Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $19.00 million and approximately $1,724.34 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,268.65 or 0.07399005 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00034382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00075271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00055632 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001265 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024302 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.