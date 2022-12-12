Sapphire Price Tops $0.0207 on Top Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $18.74 million and approximately $1,294.34 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,251.79 or 0.07361674 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00034260 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00074918 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00056143 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001265 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00024416 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.