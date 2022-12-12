Sara Bay Financial Buys 247 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885,519 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,153 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $197.28. 62,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,185. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

