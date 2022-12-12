Sara Bay Financial Purchases 606 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.90. The stock had a trading volume of 132,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,659,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.