Sara Bay Financial Sells 945 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sara Bay Financial reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after buying an additional 32,336 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,298 shares of company stock worth $30,554,327 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.3 %

ADM stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.13. 15,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average is $85.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $63.04 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

