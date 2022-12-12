Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 725 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.2% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after acquiring an additional 983,197 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after acquiring an additional 637,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $151.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,374,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $360.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Stories
