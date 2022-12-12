Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $2.51 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,279,276,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after buying an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $544.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,395. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $220.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $486.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.89%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

